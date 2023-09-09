MAS Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,226 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for 1.6% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MAS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,131,000 after acquiring an additional 398,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 386,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 579,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 324,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 242,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

