MAS Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 71,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

POCT stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

