MAS Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.