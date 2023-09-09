MAS Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MGC opened at $158.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
