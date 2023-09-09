MAS Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $1,766,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $1,413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $849,000.

DJIA opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

