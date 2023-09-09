MAS Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $409.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

