MAS Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,586 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

