MAS Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

