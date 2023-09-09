MAS Advisors LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

