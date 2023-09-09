MAS Advisors LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. MAS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kim LLC raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 728,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 228,687 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,872,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after buying an additional 2,120,686 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 731,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 999,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRM opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.