MAS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $181,377,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

