MAS Advisors LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

