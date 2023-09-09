MAS Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,054,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 395,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 521.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.