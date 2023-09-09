MAS Advisors LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,670,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,594,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.27. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

