MAS Advisors LLC Sells 3,334 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

