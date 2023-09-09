MAS Advisors LLC Sells 3,334 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MAS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

