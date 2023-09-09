MAS Advisors LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MAS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.80 and a 200-day moving average of $390.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

