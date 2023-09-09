MAS Advisors LLC Sells 676 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $216.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.