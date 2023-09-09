MAS Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MAS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of MAS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

