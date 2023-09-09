MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 0.56% of MasTec worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 61.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. 514,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.02. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

