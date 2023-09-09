Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $618,510.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mattel news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 38,677 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $827,687.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,663.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mattel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

