McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.33.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

