Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Mercari in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MCARY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Mercari has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

