Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Mercari in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
