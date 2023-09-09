Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

MRK stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.