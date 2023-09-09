Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after buying an additional 535,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $36,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $133.47 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

