Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $297.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average of $253.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

