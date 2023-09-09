Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 2.4%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $306.66 and last traded at $306.34. Approximately 7,740,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,466,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.18. The stock has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

