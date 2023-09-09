MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

