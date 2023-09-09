Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.6% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $33,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $214,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,130.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,257.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,366.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

