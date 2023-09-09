MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -388.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

