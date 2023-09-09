Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $137.40 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.86.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $21,255,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $3,478,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

