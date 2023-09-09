MidCap Financial Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MFIC)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

MidCap Financial Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MidCap Financial Investment has a payout ratio of 90.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Shares of MFIC opened at $13.62 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $888.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.59.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.66 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

MFIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

