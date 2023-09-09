Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.10) target price on the stock.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 410 ($5.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 419.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 455.07. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($4.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 558.20 ($7.05). The company has a market capitalization of £423.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,411.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,823.53%.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.