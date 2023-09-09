Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Purchases 2,250 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,621,401.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 17th, Jon Congleton bought 2,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,225.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Jon Congleton bought 2,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MLYS opened at $11.85 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.