Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires 50,900 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Tredegar comprises 2.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 362.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 138.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 98.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tredegar stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 167,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,700. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.15 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

TG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Tredegar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

