Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 64,377 Shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,377 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in DallasNews were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DALN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DallasNews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DallasNews stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. 6,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,536. DallasNews Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

