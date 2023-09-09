Mirova Acquires New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,863,000 after buying an additional 443,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

