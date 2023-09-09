Mirova Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirova lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,720,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,062,000 after purchasing an additional 760,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,708,000 after purchasing an additional 545,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

