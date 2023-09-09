Mirova Invests $1.90 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirova acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

NYSE:APTV opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

