Mirova Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mirova decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.24 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

