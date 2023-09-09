Mirova Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mirova cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 45.3% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 88.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 76.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $195.64 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.81 and a 200-day moving average of $215.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.