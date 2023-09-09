Mirova Purchases 6,503 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Mirova grew its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $230,588,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

ChargePoint Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of CHPT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $168,525.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 758,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,697. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

