Mirova Purchases New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mirova bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $168.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.93. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $171.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
