Mirova Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mirova boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 427.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG opened at $1,945.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,970.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,893.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

