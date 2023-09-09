Mirova Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 221.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

