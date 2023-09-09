Mirova Sells 106,346 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Mirova cut its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,346 shares during the period. Mirova owned approximately 0.08% of Fluence Energy worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLNC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $26.48 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

