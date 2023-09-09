Mirova Sells 20,291 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mirova trimmed its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the period. Mirova owned approximately 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,921.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,748.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $24.33 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

