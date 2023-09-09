Mirova Sells 56,290 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mirova lowered its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,290 shares during the period. Mirova owned about 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,392 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $20.82 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

