Mirova Sells 7,256 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mirova trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

