Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV opened at $142.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

